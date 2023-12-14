For fourth time in day, Ukraine is on alert due to take-off of MiGs carrying Kinzhals (updated)
On 14 December, an air alert was declared for the fourth time throughout Ukraine due to the threat of missile strikes from the Russian Aerospace Forces’ MiG-31K.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.
"Attention! The whole of Ukraine is in missile danger!
Another MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the Savasleyka airfield," the message reads.
The air force also reported a guided missile fired from the south towards Dnipro.
According to Suspilne correspondents, explosions were heard in Dnipro.