Petition to cancel Lozovy’s amendments gained almost 30 thousand votes in few hours. PO unnaturally quickly closed meeting - Shabunin

A petition on the President’s website to cancel Lozovy’s amendments received almost 30,000 votes out of the 25,000 required for their consideration in a few hours, after which the signature collection was quickly closed.

The head of the AntAC, Vitaliy Shabunin, said this on Facebook , Censor.NET reports.

"The Tatars in the PO were afraid of our anger and closed the collection at the 29838th signature.

Aleh, why are you crying?

The fee was closed unnaturally quickly. For example, the same fee for the restoration of the declaration lasted several days and collected 83854 votes. At our current pace, we would have definitely reached 100,000.

It seems that in addition to law enforcement and the judiciary, Tatarov is also in charge of e-democracy.

Let me remind you that I registered a petition for Tatarov's release back in March 2021. It also quickly gained votes. I'd like to remind Zelensky about this," Shabunin said.

As a reminder, this is only the second time the PO has registered a petition to cancel Lozovyi's amendments.