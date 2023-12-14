Bulgarian Parliament approves allocation of over EUR 3 billion in aid to Ukraine from European Commission

Bulgaria’s National Assembly ratified an agreement with the European Commission to provide microfinance assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 3.6 billion, the second phase of the planned assistance.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Novinite.

It is noted that 116 deputies voted in favour of ratification, 48 voted against, and 6 abstained.

The assistance is aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine in the face of current challenges that are causing debate in the Bulgarian political arena. In particular, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Vozrazhdenie party, criticised the allocation of funds to Ukraine, expressing concern about the country's domestic priorities.

As a reminder, on 8 December, the Bulgarian National Assembly voted to override President Rumen Radev's veto of the agreement between the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Bulgaria's supply of used armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, ratified by the parliament last month.

Read more: Bulgarian Parliament overrides presidential veto on APCs for Ukraine