US Congress finally approves record defence budget: $300 million for Ukraine

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the National Defence Authorisation Act, which provides a record $886 billion in spending for this purpose in fiscal year 2024.

310 members of the lower house of Congress voted in favour of the US defence budget, while 118 were against. The House passed the law by a two-thirds majority, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

The final version of the National Defence Appropriations Act, agreed by the two houses of Congress, does not contain a number of amendments adopted by Republicans in the House of Representatives against what they call "leftism" in the Pentagon.

Among other things, the final version of the document does not contain restrictions on the Pentagon's abortion policy or a ban on the Pentagon funding treatment for employees and military personnel for gender dysphoria.

At the same time, it retains a provision to extend the controversial Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance programme until early 2025.

As for Ukraine, the bill extends the Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine, authorising $300 million for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 (i.e. until September 2025).

Following approval in the Senate, the bill will now go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The funds to support Ukraine included in the US defence budget are separate from the $111 billion supplemental funding bill that is stuck in Congress.