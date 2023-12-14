Germany hands over another military aid package to Ukraine: Patriot air defence systems, drones and ammunition
On 14 December, Germany delivered another military aid package to Ukraine.
This is stated in a message on the website of the German government, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that, in addition to the air defence system itself, Ukraine received missiles for it. This is the second Patriot air defence system that Germany has handed over to Ukraine.
Germany also handed over:
- nine Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles;
- 7,390 rounds of ammunition for 155 mm artillery;
- three unmanned demining vehicles;
- 14 drone detection systems;
- eight Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks;
- four trailers for 8x8 HX81 tractors;
- eight Zetros tractors;
- more than 47,000 rounds of 40 mm ammunition for grenade launchers.