Finland will close border with Russia again

On Thursday, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen announced the re-closure of two checkpoints on the border with Russia that had been opened earlier in the day.

Rantanen announced this in the parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The head of the Finnish Interior Ministry announced that the government will make an official decision to close the eastern border crossing points at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday evening.

It will be officially announced at a press conference around 6:15 p.m ( 7:15 p.m. Kyiv time).

Rantanen did not give any other details. But, according to Helsingin Sanomat, the reason was Russia's decision to allow illegal refugees to cross the border with Finland again.

As a result, all Finnish checkpoints on the border with Russia will not work again.

On Tuesday, the Finnish government decided to open two checkpoints on the border with Russia - Vaalimaa and Niirala - from December 14 to January 14 for humanitarian reasons (people living on both sides of the border will be able to visit their relatives).

As a reminder, Finland closed the last checkpoint on the border with Russia on November 30 due to the fact that Russia began to facilitate the arrival of asylum seekers at the Finnish border. Since then, only freight trains have been crossing the Finnish-Russian border.