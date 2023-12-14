As result of Russian shelling of Kherson city center, man was killed and woman was injured (updated)

The Russian army shelled the center of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the MMA (Municipal Military Administration) Roman Mrochko.

"As a result of another shelling of the central part of Kherson by Russian occupation forces, one person was wounded. The 57-year-old man was on the street at the time of the enemy attack. He is currently hospitalized in a moderate condition," the statement said.

Later, Mrochko said that the man died.

Later, it was reported that a woman born in 1931 was also hospitalized. She came under fire in the central part of Kherson from the Russian occupation forces after 17.00.

The injured woman is being provided with medical care and is undergoing further examination.