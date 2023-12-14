Kyiv air defense shot down 1 X-47M Kinzhal missile today, - Ihnat
During one of the air alerts, Kyiv’s air defense system shot down one X-47M Kinzhal missile.
According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, told this on the air of Kyiv24
"Kyiv's air defense system shot down one X-47M Kinzhal aeroballistic missile today. There were both false so-called military dummy and real use of X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft," he said.