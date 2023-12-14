Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff: 82 combat engagements took place over last day, 36 enemy attacks repelled in Avdiivka direction

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 14, 2023.

"The 659th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country is underway. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 82 combat engagements took place.

The enemy launched 4 missile and 32 air strikes, carried out 29 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Yizdetske, Popivka, Atynske in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Huriv, Kozachok in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops. About 10 settlements, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack east of Terny of the Donetsk region. The occupiers also launched an airstrike in the area of the Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 7 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops. Thus, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 17 south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region. Here, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The following areas came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers: Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryiutne and northwest of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson, Antonivka of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Krynky of the Kherson region.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the General Staff reported.