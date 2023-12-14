Belt line of defense is being built around Kupiansk - RMA

A ring line of defense is being built around Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, near where the fighting continues.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Deputy Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Yevhen Ivanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation is fully controlled by our defenders. At the same time, we continue to build a strong defense line in Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, similar to Kharkiv. This is a belt line of defense, and this work continues," Ivanov said.

He noted that the weather does not affect the work progress, they continue according to the plan.

According to Ivanov, the occupants shelled Kupiansk with artillery over the past day, in particular, they used the Pion self-propelled gun. There were no casualties, but there was damage.