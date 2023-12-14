EU leaders have decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on accession to European Union

EU leaders decide to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU accession

This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports.

"The European Council has decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova," Michel wrote.

The European Council also granted Georgia candidate status for EU membership.

In addition, the EU will start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina as soon as the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached, and invited the Commission to submit a report by March to make such a decision.

