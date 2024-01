A UAV of the Shahed type was launched in the southern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! "'Shaheds' from Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region!" the message reads.

Read more: NATO on downing of Russian drone in Romania: "There is no information to indicate any deliberate attacks by Russia against Allies"