Ministry of Defense is considering possibility of inviting to TCR through electronic notifications, - Umerov
According to Censor.NET, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said this in an interview with Suspilne.
"We have analyzed various databases. We'll decide how to record this data. After all, is this a person liable for military service, a serviceman, or a veteran? After registration, we will decide whether this category of men will be offered military service at all or not. That is, this is a fairly huge mechanism that needs to be discussed step by step," the minister said.
At the same time, he said that men, citizens of Ukraine and abroad, would receive similar invitations: "If we decide on the categories, we will send invitations to everyone."
Umerov added that the Ministry of Defence is working on technical solutions to make this process civilized.