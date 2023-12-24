AFU repelled enemy attacks in 5 directions during day, - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, 81 combat clashes took place

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka district of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Defense forces repelled 25 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, as well as 15 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 4 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repulsed all enemy attacks in the Robotyny and north-western Verbove regions of the Zaporizhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 17 unsuccessful assaults, received a decent repulse, and retreated.