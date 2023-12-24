At night, Ruscists shelled central part of Kherson, two people were killed. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery at night.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"An 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were killed on the spot when an artillery shell hit a residential building," the statement said.

A 54-year-old resident of Kherson sustained an explosive injury, contusion, and leg wound. He refused hospitalization after receiving medical treatment.

"Also, in the central district of the city, rescuers found the body of a dead man while clearing the rubble. His identity is being established," Prokudin added.

