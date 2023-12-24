Enemy is pressuring Avdiivka, assaults do not stop day or night - head of CMA, Barabash

1,206 people remain in Avdiivka, during the period of aggravation, almost 350 people left the settlement.

This was announced by the head of the Avdiyiv city military administration Vitalii Barabash during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Indeed, the situation is very difficult in our direction. The enemy is pressing, the assaults do not stop day or night. The Russians are trying to fulfill the tasks and take the city. A lot of equipment and personnel have been abandoned lately. We are recording thousands of dead, sorry, "monkeys" around Avdiivka. The guys are talking and you can see drones flying on the cameras," Barabash said.

Over the past day, the occupiers inflicted 46 massive strikes on the positions of our soldiers, as well as the territory of the district. In this way, the enemy tries to compensate for all his failures on the battlefield.

"By positions, it is usually counted in the hundreds. Sometimes when entering a city and staying there for a few hours, you enter and the picture is the same, and when you leave, it is already different. The city changes not in days, but in hours," noted the head of the CMA.

As of today, December 24, 1,206 people remain in Avdiivka, which is quite a lot. However, during the period of escalation, almost 350 people left the settlement. There is no electricity or heating in the city. The last time there was light was in April 2022. Energy workers tried to restore it but came under enemy fire.

"There was no water even before the start of a full-scale war, and gas since May 2022," Barabash added.