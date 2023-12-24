Over course of day, enemy lost 366 people and 32 pieces of equipment in Tavria direction. Our soldiers are firmly holding defense, - Tarnavsky

In the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria", the enemy carried out 7 airstrikes, carried out 51 combat engagements and fired 916 artillery shells.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, our defenders are firmly holding the defense and conducting active actions in the specified directions.

"The total losses of the occupiers amounted to 366 people. 32 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 ACVs, 4 artillery systems, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 cars, 3 units of special equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses. Another 18 units of enemy equipment were damaged," the message says.

