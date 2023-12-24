17 enemy assaults on left bank of Kherson region were repulsed, enemy retreated to previous positions with losses, - Defense Forces of South

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, 17 enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region were repelled. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated to previous positions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

As noted, a powerful counter-battery fight is underway, where the occupying troops are being hit by fire at their locations, firing positions, and rears.

"The occupiers have reduced the use of guided air bombs and the activity of tactical aviation, continue aerial reconnaissance, and deploy new ones instead of destroyed observation points. They press artillery fire, use rocket systems of salvo fire, and use drones of various types on the peaceful population of the right bank of the Kherson region and coastal communities in the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

