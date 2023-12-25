2 Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers were destroyed last day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian Su-30 in addition to a Su-34.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, ammunition depots and an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed two Su-34 and Su-30 fighter-bombers.

Missile troops hit 2 artillery units and an enemy command post.

