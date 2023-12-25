Air defense destroyed 28 "Shaheds," 2 aircraft missiles and 2 fighter-jets, - Air Force

On the night of 25 December 2023, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed UAVs from the Chauda, Balaklava-Crimea areas and two aircraft missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces destroyed 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions.

During the air attack, the enemy also used an X-59 guided missile in the Zaporizhzhia sector and an X-31P anti-aircraft missile from the Black Sea. Both were destroyed!

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units also shot down two enemy aircraft: one Su-34 in Donetsk region (reported in the evening) and one Su-30SM over the Black Sea.

