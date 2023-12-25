Russia can never destroy Ukraine. 2024 - year of continuation of struggle, - Budanov

The Kremlin will never be able to implement a plan to destroy Ukraine.

This was announced in a Christmas greeting by the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kremlin's terrorist-occupation regime will never be able to realize its insidious plans to destroy our statehood, our traditions, and identity. Ukrainians are a strong nation capable of overcoming anything on the path to their freedom and independence," the message states.

Budanov added that next year will be the year of continuation of the tough struggle, heroism and courage of Ukrainian defenders.

"Ukrainians are a strong nation capable of overcoming anything on the path to their freedom and independence. And we will meet this challenge, inflicting a devastating defeat on the Russians for the liberation of our native land," emphasized the head of the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate).