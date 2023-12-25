Most Ukrainians would vote for Chornovil, not Kravchuk, if they were now in 1991 - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Among the respondents who really had the right to vote in 1991, 81% would vote for Viacheslav Chornovil and 10% for Leonid Kravchuk if they could have returned to 1991.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) during November 29-December 9, 2023, Censor.NET informs.

In December 2023, sociologists asked the respondents, for which of the two main candidates they would now vote if they were in 1991 (for simplicity, they asked only about L. Kravchuk and V. Chornovil).

"Among the current Ukrainians, 74% would now vote for V. Chornovil, and 13% would vote for L. Kravchuk. In terms of those who would vote and decide on the choice, 86% of the votes would be cast for V. Chornovil, 14% - for L. Kravchuk. In particular, among the respondents who really had the right to vote in 1991 (now they are people aged 50 and older), 81% would vote for V. Chornovil and 10% for L. Kravchuk," KIIS notes.

In all regions, the majority of the population would vote for V. Chornovil. Relatively the most - in the West (86% among all respondents) and in the Center (80%). At the same time, in the South, 58% of all respondents would support V. Chornovil (L. Kravchuk - 17%), in the East - 63% (L. Kravchuk - 28%).