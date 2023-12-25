Command requested mobilization of 500 thousand military. Absence of draft law gives rise to fakes on checkpoints and "Diya", - Arakhamia

Today, the government should introduce a draft law on mobilization, which it is working on at the request of the military.

This was announced in a telegram-channel by the head of the presidential faction "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia, Censor.NET informs.

"I hope that colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers will soon finish their part of the work. Because the absence of this draft law generates uncertainty and a large number of fakes about checkpoints, about "Diya," etc.," he says.

According to Arakhamia, the algorithm of work has not changed.

"The military command requested the mobilization of 500 thousand military. The government makes rules. The President clearly emphasized that he requires a comprehensive approach to serving in the Armed Forces. Just recruiting new people and not solving the problems of those currently serving is not a solution. Parliament expects a ready-made document that can be discussed at the Committee. The military needs to solve its problems. Society wants to hear answers to all sensitive questions. So we must continue to work, regardless of the calendar," Arakhamia concludes.

