In week, terrorists have minus 5 aircraft. Stronger our air defense, less Russian devils will be in our sky, - Zelenskyy

On Christmas evening during the war, our soldiers shot down not only almost 30 "shaheds" and several missiles, but also two more Russian aircraft "Su."

This is reminded in the telegram-channel by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs.

"In just a week, terrorists have minus 5 aircraft. This Christmas sets the right mood for the whole next year - the mood of our opportunities. Opportunities in negotiations with partners. Opportunities in strengthening our air shield. Opportunities in protecting our home from Russian terrorists. The stronger our air defense, the less Russian devils will be in our sky and on our land," Zelenskyy said.

"I thank all our soldiers for their accuracy and strength! I thank everyone who cares about the protection of our state on Christmas and on weekdays, who withstands enemy attacks and shows invincibility, wherever he is: in the east and south or on the borders of our country, who is in battle and in positions, who saves and heals people. All our emergency services. Anyone who helps. Thank you all! Merry Christmas, dear Ukrainians! Let this bright time make the whole next year brighter for us," the head of state adds.

