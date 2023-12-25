23 assaults were repelled on left bank of Kherson region, - Defense Forces of South

The enemy is continuing to storm the positions of the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press center of Defence Forces of South.

As noted, in the zone of responsibility of the Defense Forces of the South, the enemy does not stop trying to fire and information pressure on the local population, carried out 23 assaults on the left bank of the Dnieper, powerfully dispersed misinformation about the destruction of air defense systems and modern fighter jets in Odesa region.

"Having suffered significant losses, both combat on the contact line and reputational in the information space, the enemy was forced to return to previous positions," the statement said.

Watch more: 12 pieces of equipment hit Ukrainian defenders with kamikaze drones. VIDEO