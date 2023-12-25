Ihnat sees no point in delivering F-16 now to Ukraine: They will stand at enemy’s sight. It is necessary that everything is 100% ready

Now it makes no sense to deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine, it is necessary to prepare 100% infrastructure and pilots.

This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Україна.

The speaker was asked to comment on information from Western analysts that the first F-16s could be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Ihnat recalled that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The head of the Dutch government said that his country will prepare the first 18 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

"What's the point of getting planes here? So that they stand here at the target of the enemy? We need to wait for everything to be 100 percent ready: both the infrastructure and the pilots who are now undergoing training with instructors, as well as the engineering and aviation staff, "the speaker of the AF emphasized.

He said that engineers will not only prepare aircraft, but will also be engaged in weapons.

"We use the plane to engage in combat, not for it to just stand there. Therefore, aviation weapons require specific expertise to set up and deliver strikes," Ihnat added.