Explosions thundered in Crimea. After cruiser "Moscow" follows large landing ship "Novocherkassk," - commander of Air Force Oleschuk. VIDEO

On the night of 26 December, explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported the destruction of a large landing ship "Novocherkassk".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oleshchuk's telegram channel.

"And Russia's fleet is getting smaller and smaller! This time, following the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser "Moscow", a large landing ship "Novocherkassk" is on its way. I thank the pilots of the Air Force and everyone involved for their filigree work! Put on your trousers and "leave" our Crimea before it's too late!" he said.

According to social media, the vessel was carrying "shaheds".

Watch more: Enemy MTLB kamikaze packed with explosives explodes on mine near Marinka. VIDEO

The attack on Feodosia was confirmed by Crimean traitor Sergey Aksyonov.

"An enemy attack was carried out near Feodosia. The port area is surrounded. At the moment, the detonation has stopped and the fire is localised. All relevant services are working at the scene. Residents of several houses will be relocated. I am keeping the situation under my personal control. Please remain calm and trust only official information," he said.

Meanwhile, a video showing the aftermath of the attack is being shared on social media.