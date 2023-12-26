Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions, during day - 98 clashes, - General Staff

During the past day there were 98 clashes. In total, the enemy inflicted 1 missile and 42 air strikes, carried out 56 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the refernce to press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Dibrova, Siversk, Vyymka, Spirne, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

About 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in the area of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 4 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 27 occupants' attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region," the statement said.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 6 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 3 attacks by Russian troops near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Robotino and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 12 unsuccessful assault actions, received a decent rebuff and retreated.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The missile troops destroyed 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

