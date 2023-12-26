13 of 19 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed and large landing ship of Black Sea Fleet of RF "Novocherkassk" - Air Force

From 06.30 p.m. on December 25 to 03.00 a.m. on December 26, 2023, the enemy attacked from the southeast direction with shock UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to press center of Command of the Air Force.

As noted, a total of 19 Shaheds were launched from the areas of Balaklava - Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF.

"As a result of an air battle, the forces and means of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine 13 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs had been destroyed within Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Air Force said.

"At about 02.30 a.m. on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked a large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of RF "Novocherkassk" near Feodosia with cruise missiles. The result was "on the face!", the Air Force added.