First group of Ukrainian pilots completed basic training for flights on F-16 in UK

The first Ukrainian pilots completed basic training on the F-16 in the Royal Air Force and are currently training to fly fighter-jets in Denmark.

It is noted that the UK began basic pilot training and English language training in August.

Six experienced Ukrainian pilots have completed the training, and ten more trainee pilots remain in the UK to continue basic flight training and master aviation medicine and centrifuge training.

"I am proud of the support the Royal Air Force is providing to the next generation of Ukrainian combat pilots and ground crews who will be the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies," said UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

The UK program is designed to provide pilots with the skills needed to move on to the next stage of training on Western fighter jets and bring Ukrainian pilots closer to NATO's standard approach to flying.

"While Ukraine was highly vulnerable to attacks by Russian aircraft, drones and missiles in the first months of the invasion, with the support of the UK and our allies, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now able to intercept and destroy the vast majority of munitions attacking the country, protecting their civilians and vital infrastructure," said Shapps.

The pilots undergoing basic flight training, conduct practical exercises on Grob Tutor aircraft, learning general control procedures, instrument piloting, medium and low-level navigation, and formation flying.

After completing their training in the UK, the pilots will be trained in another European country to improve their flying skills.

Also, dozens of Ukrainian aviation technicians are undergoing English language training focused on engineering specialties.

