Current MPs have deferral from conscription during mobilization, while civil servants, employees of BEB and prosecutors are not eligible - draft law

Draft Law No. 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service" submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada clarifies who is not subject to mobilization and is entitled to a deferment.

According to the explanatory note to the draft law, the right to postpone military service during mobilization is granted to persons who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II and/or one of their parents or the parents of a spouse with a disability of group I or II, provided that such persons with disabilities have chosen a person liable for military service to care for them. Persons with disabilities of group I or II who have been recognized by a court as incapacitated; family members of the first degree of kinship of a person with a disability of group I who are engaged in the permanent care of a person with a disability of group I (no more than one family member) are also entitled to a deferment; family members of the first degree of kinship of a person with a group II disability or a person who, according to the conclusion of the medical and social expert commission or the medical advisory commission of a health care institution, needs constant care, engaged in constant care for such persons (no more than one family member); women on maternity leave until the child reaches the age of three, and if the child needs home care for the duration specified in the medical report, but not more than until the child reaches the age of six; pregnant women.

Current members of Parliament of Ukraine and members of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea are also eligible for a postponement of conscription.

In addition, according to the draft law, students of vocational (vocational-technical), professional higher education and higher education who are enrolled in full-time or dual forms of education and obtain a level of education higher than the one previously obtained in the same specialty, as well as doctoral students enrolled in full-time or dual forms of education, are not subject to call-up for military service during mobilization, for a special period; research and teaching staff of higher and professional higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations who have an academic title and/or academic degree, and teaching staff of professional higher education institutions, vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions, general secondary education institutions, provided that they work full-time at their main place of work in higher or professional higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, vocational (vocational-technical) or general secondary education institutions, respectively.

The draft law also stipulates that persons liable for military service during mobilization are not subject to call-up for two years from the date of discharge from military service who served during the legal regime of martial law and were discharged from reserve service. Also, persons liable for military service who have performed military service and were discharged from reserve service in connection with their release from captivity are not subject to conscription. These categories of persons may be called up for military service upon their consent.

In addition, persons liable for military service during mobilization are not subject to call-up for six months from among citizens exempted from regular military service during martial law.

The draft law stipulates that civil servants, employees of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, the State Executive Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office are not entitled to a deferral of conscription.

The draft law also proposes to allow servicemen released from captivity to rest and recuperate by granting them additional leave with pay for 90 calendar days.

In addition, it is proposed to involve local governments, local state administrations, civil-military and military administrations, enterprises, institutions and organizations in active participation in mobilization activities, in particular during the notification and arrival of citizens called to perform their mobilization duty to assembly points and military units.

It clarifies the obligations of Ukrainian citizens with regard to mobilization preparation and mobilization. In particular, the document obliges them to undergo medical examination and treatment in medical institutions in accordance with the decision of the military medical commission, to register for military service at their place of residence in case of moving during mobilization, to report to the territorial centers for recruitment and social support and military units after mobilization is announced, and to carry a military registration document along with an identity document that is presented upon request in accordance with the law.

