"Servants of People" have decided how to communicate law on mobilization: to be silent and send it to military - media

MPs from the pro-government "Servant of the People" faction were advised to avoid commenting on the draft law on improving mobilization and military registration submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada. All questions should be directed to the military command.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources of the "UP" publication in the "Servant of the People" faction.

According to sources from UP, within the faction, they emphasized the need to adhere to the line with the president, especially considering the "sensitivity of the issue." Therefore, "mobilization with society should be communicated by the military, from whom this request originates."

In the faction, they emphasized the need to show discipline here and refrain from comments until the military leadership begins to comment on the provisions of the draft law and explains to the public why such norms are proposed and what motivates them.

"The factions should refrain from commenting on this matter in the media, at the international level, on social networks, and in personal communications. Any questions, if they arise, should be redirected to the military command," emphasized the "Servant of the People.

As reported, on January 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service."