Zaluzhnyi is talking about mobilizing 400-500 thousand people: Military command did not submit request for figures. VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commented on plans to mobilize 500,000 people into the Ukrainian army.

He said this on the air of a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The military command has not made any request for any figures. The military command continues to perform the function of protecting the state and accordingly forms its requests for ammunition, weapons and human resources. This is done on an ongoing basis. We do not do this in a separate format, by addressing the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada. We exercise our powers in accordance with the functionality we are vested with.

We have formed this figure (400-500 thousand mobilized) for the next year. It takes into account the current understaffing that has arisen. It takes into account the formation of military units and forecasting our losses that we may incur over the next year. I cannot disclose this figure and which figure refers to which section of these indicators. This is a military secret," he explained.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, the General Staff of the Armed Forces proposed to mobilize about 500,000 additional people into the army.

