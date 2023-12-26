Zaluzhnyi about mobilization: I need people, ammunition and weapons, issue of deferment is not my responsibility. VIDEO

The Ukrainian army needs people, ammunition and weapons to continue fighting. The most important thing is that the people who have joined the army are able to perform their tasks. The issue of deferrals from mobilization and who the state will draft is not the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this on the air of a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The main thing for me is that people come to the army and are able to perform their tasks. Who will have a deferment or not, who will not have a deferment, who will be drafted by the state - today I believe that this is not my responsibility," he emphasized.

According to him, there are central executive authorities that determine who should be drafted.

"I need people, I need ammunition and I need weapons to continue fighting," Zaluzhnyi added.

Watch more: Zaluzhnyi is talking about mobilizing 400-500 thousand people: Military command did not submit request for figures. VIDEO

Earlier, Zaluzhnyi noted that it was too early to assess the new recruitment project for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In terms of mobilization, it is necessary to return to the previous scope.