Russians are looking for informants in occupied Feodosia after destruction of Novocherkassk large landing ship, - National Resistance Center

After the destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian invaders began looking for informants in the city.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Russians have surrounded the central district of Feodosia and intensified checks of locals on the streets.

"The invaders are looking for informants who, in their opinion, are monitoring the port, and are also trying to prevent leaks of information about the extent of damage to port infrastructure," the statement said.

The NRC emphasized that such actions of the occupiers " look like hysteria and do not affect the real state of affairs."

"Russians are enemies here and will always be over the barrel of the Defense Forces. Their every action is recorded and transmitted, and there are enough munitions for everyone," the NRC added.

Earlier it was reported that the attack destroyed the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the ship was "damaged".

