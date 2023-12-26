Swedish Ministry of Defense on purchasing ammunition for Ukraine: Situation is complicated, it is necessary to increase production capacity of factories

Sweden needs to buy artillery ammunition both for itself and to be able to send it to Ukraine. To do this, it is necessary to increase the production capacity of the factories.

This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson, Censor.NET reports with reference to SVT.

"We have good Archer systems, but they don't matter if there is no ammunition to fire," he said.

According to Jonson, Sweden should support Ukraine with artillery ammunition while building up its own stockpile.

"It is a difficult situation," he said, commenting on the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

Work is currently underway to conclude an agreement that will provide the Swedish side with access to the necessary ammunition.

According to the ammunition manufacturer Nammo, which has factories in Sweden, the delivery time for ammunition is currently up to six years.

In addition to building up its stockpile, Sweden should be able to buy new shells in the event of a conflict. According to Paul Jonson, it is important that the munitions factories in Scandinavia increase their capacity.

Nammo says it cannot increase production without significant outside investment.

"The EU has money for this. We are expected to make partial investments," the minister emphasized.

The Defense Armaments Administration, which is leading the negotiations, claims that "intensive work is underway to increase the production capacity and availability of artillery ammunition in Sweden and the Nordic countries."

