Zaluzhnyi about electronic draft notices: We are happy with any way that will meet our need for people. VIDEO

Ukraine will be satisfied with any method of mobilization that will ensure that the Armed Forces have the necessary reserves, including the use of electronic summonses.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

He was asked what it would look like to serve draft notices electronically.

Zaluzhnyi noted that the proposal was not made by either the General Staff or the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because they do not even have the ability to assess which method is better.

"We are happy with any way that will meet our need for people. If we get them as a result of electronic draft notices, it will be very good. If it is done in some other way, it is also very good. But both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff are in the role of consumers in these matters," Zaluzhnyi said.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov said that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of notifying men of the need to report to the territorial military recruitment centre via electronic notification. Similar invitations will be sent to men who are citizens of Ukraine and abroad.