Fines of up to UAH 204 thousand and imprisonment: Government proposes to toughen liability for mobilization avoidance

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes that the Rada consider a draft law to increase liability for war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, the Cabinet of Ministers has submitted the relevant draft laws No.10378 and No.10379 to the Verkhovna Rada.

Thus, in draft law 10378, the government proposes to introduce that persons liable for military service and reservists who have not fulfilled their obligations as citizens with regard to mobilization training and mobilization are entered into the Unified Register of Debtors upon notification of the head of the Military Recruitment Centre and are subject to the following restrictions:



Prohibition on traveling abroad;

Prohibition on transactions with movable and immovable property;

Restrictions on the right to drive a personal vehicle and obtain a driver's licence;

Restrictions on the right to use and dispose of funds and other valuables;

Refusal to enter into a credit or loan agreement;

Suspension of benefits and services from the state.

These measures are terminated if the citizen fulfils the obligations for mobilization training and mobilization and the head of the Military Recruitment Centre removes him or her from the Unified Register of Debtors.

Also, without undergoing basic military training or military service, a person will not be able to get into the civil service, prosecution and police.

In draft law 10379, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to significantly increase fines for violators of the rules of military registration and legislation on defence, military duty and military service, mobilization training and mobilization.

Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences are proposed:



Article 210. Violation of the rules of military registration by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists shall be punishable by a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes. (Currently, it is 30 to 50 tax-free minimum incomes.)



Article 210-1. Violation of the legislation on defense, military duty and military service, mobilization training and mobilization - entails a fine on citizens and officials from 2,000 to 5,000 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 34,000 to 85,000 thousand). (Currently, it is from 200 to 300 tax-free minimum incomes, and for a repeated act - from 300 to 500 tax-free minimum incomes). Violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization preparation and mobilization committed during a special period - entails a fine for citizens and officials of 9 thousand to 12 thousand tax-free minimum incomes (153,000 - 204,000 thousand UAH).



Article 263. (...) Persons who have violated the legislation on defense, military duty and military service, rules of military registration, mobilization preparation and mobilization, during the special period may be detained for up to 3 hours to draw up a protocol, and, if necessary, for identification and/or clarification of the circumstances of the offense - up to 3 days.



Article 38. (...) Administrative penalties for offenses committed during the special period under Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses may be imposed within 3 years from the date of their commission or detection.

Also, Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, if adopted, will stipulate that evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization (including refusal to undergo a medical examination), for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among the reservists during a special period - shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years.

Thus, it is proposed to establish the same penalty for refusal to undergo a medical examination as for avoiding mobilization.

