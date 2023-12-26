In 2-3 months, Russia can do the same to Avdiivka as it did to Bakhmut - Zaluzhnyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Avdiivka will be defended as long as the forces are available.

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"Warfare is subject to its own laws, which apply regardless of whether commanders, politicians or journalists like it or not. When the enemy inflicts fire damage using a large number of shells, these shells bring their results. They destroy buildings, they kill soldiers, and so what happens is what happens.

The enemy today can concentrate its forces, including artillery and aircraft, in one direction or another. They can make it so that in 2 or 3 months the city (Avdiivka - Ed.) will have the same situation as Bakhmut," the Chief noted.

According to Zaluzhnyi, "every piece of our land is precious to us."

"We will defend ourselves for as long as we have the strength to do so. If we don't have enough forces and we see that it is better to save people, of course, we will make that decision. We will save the people and then recapture it. It will depend on the situation. There is no need to make something that looks like a show around this.

