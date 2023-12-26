I’m not satisfied with work of MRC, otherwise there would be no need for draft law on mobilization - Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that work on changing the management of the Territorial Recruitment Centers is ongoing.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this did not affect the direct work of the centers.

"People who work in the Military Recruitment Centres are a separate specialty, they need to have a certain set of knowledge, skills and abilities that allow Military Recruitment Centre employees to fulfill their duties. Both outside the Military Recruitment Centre and inside this organism," said the Commander-In-Chief.

He clarified that the territorial recruitment centers have not lost their ability to recruit personnel.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense launched a recruitment program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It provides that every willing Ukrainian can choose the unit and vacancy where they want to serve. In general, the process is similar to employment.

Yesterday, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law on mobilization to the Rada. It proposes to lower the age threshold from 27 to 25 years, reduce the list of categories not subject to mobilization, send summonses to the Military Recruitment Centres by e-mail, and other initiatives.