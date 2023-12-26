I will be very happy to see men in army who have gone abroad - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told how he feels about the position of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov on the mobilization of Ukrainian men abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Armed Forces must fight and in no way encroach on the peaceful life of our citizens, including those who have left the country. For this purpose, there are authorized central executive bodies that can make appropriate decisions on them. Therefore, I cannot give them (Ukrainian men - ed.) an assessment and will not do so. But I will be very happy if I see them in the army after a while, and I will be happy to organize training for them, even abroad," Zaluzhnyi said.

