Political relations with Poland should not be reset, only economic ones - Kuleba

There is no need to reset political relations with Poland.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is appropriate to talk about resetting relations in the economic sector. We have no need to reset relations in politics, in military cooperation, in the support we receive from Poland on our way to the European Union and NATO. But relations in economic matters need to be reset. This is true," the minister said.

He emphasized that a meeting of the newly formed Polish government has already taken place and that there are very intensive contacts between the governments of Poland and Ukraine.

"The signals we are receiving from Poland indicate that they are determined to solve problems. We are also committed to solving problems, but in a fair way. If some of the actions of Polish protesters do not meet Poland's international obligations, then priority should be given to international obligations, because that's how the world works," Kuleba added.

