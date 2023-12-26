Zaluzhnyi: This year’s supply of AFU was incomplete, but it allowed us to confidently conduct combat operations

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi is not disappointed with the level of supply of the Armed Forces in 2023.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, he said this at a press conference.

"I was not disappointed with the level of support that we had in 2023. Yes, it was incomplete, but at least it allowed us to conduct combat operations with confidence," he said.

Zaluzhnyi expressed confidence that Western partners would remain close to Ukraine.

"All other internal needs that do not depend on Western partners - they are all formed and are within the Ministry of Defense. They are being discussed, and some are being implemented," he said, answering a question about the sufficient number of weapons in the Armed Forces.

