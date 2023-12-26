During December 26, Russians unsuccessfully attacked in six directions, 11 enemy attacks were repelled near Lyman, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 26, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 671st day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy is actively using operational-tactical aviation and FPV-type quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. He increased the number of artillery attacks.

There were 59 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 5 missiles and 21 air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Varvarivka of Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Archypivka, Bleshnia, Hirsk in the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Riasne, Volodymyrivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Vovchansk, Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and northeast of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Sobolivka of the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Vesele in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops. Also, the invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Dibrova in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The enemy also launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Oleksandropil of the Donetsk region/ Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. They fired artillery and mortars at about 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to displace our units from their positions. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, Tyahynka, Mykilske, Sadove, Kherson and Stanislav of the Kherson region were hit by enemy artillery fire. Also, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Krynky of the Kherson region.

The invaders have not abandoned their intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful assault operations, received a fitting rebuff and suffered significant losses. Our units steadfastly hold the defense, continue to hold their positions and inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 5 anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers. Air defense destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 1 reconnaissance UAV. Also, the tactical aviation of our Air Force successfully attacked the large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Novocherkassk".

Units of the Missile Forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, an artillery system and 3 other important enemy targets."

