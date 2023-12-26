Russians shelled Kherson train station and rolling stock, wounding several Ukrzaliznytsia employees

The Russian army strikes at an evacuation train at the Kherson railway station. The number of victims is being identified.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"As a result of the shelling of Kherson, the railway station and rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia were damaged. Several wounded employees are currently known. Passengers are in the shelters," the statement said.

"The plan is as follows: we are waiting for the situation around the station to stabilize, transferring people to buses from the station square to Mykolaiv (we thank the Kherson Military Administration for their prompt assistance), and preparing reserve cars to take more than 100 passengers to safety. The situation is under control, and the railroaders are ready to continue moving," the agency added.

Read more: Ruscist are massively shelling Kherson