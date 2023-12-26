On night of Novocherkassk attack, Russian sailors were on board - media

On the night of the attack on the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia, there were sailors on board

this was reported by the Agency on December 26.

According to journalists, at least two officers could have been on the ship at the time of the attack. In particular, we are talking about Lieutenant Commander Yevgeny Ivashev. His wife said in an interview with the Agency that the officer was in "relatively normal" condition.

The wife of the ship's commander, Mykola Stepanenko, when asked whether her husband was on board during the attack, replied: "I guess I suspect." The journalists also got through to Stepanenko. "No one was hurt, everything is fine," he said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in occupied Crimea, one person was killed and four wounded as a result of a missile attack on Novocherkassk. As noted by the Agency, the authorities in Russia and the occupied Ukrainian territories usually do not report military losses, so it is likely that civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the attack destroyed a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Novocherkassk. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the ship was "damaged".

