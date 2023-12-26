During day, Russians shelled Sumy region’s border with AGS (automatic grenade launcher) and mortars: 140 explosions were recorded
During the day, the Russian army fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 140 explosions were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, they were shelled:
- Bilopillia community: from the territory of RF, there was shelling from the AGS (29 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions) and shelling with MLRS (5 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).
- Krasnopillia community: there was an attack from anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) (1 rocket) and mortar shelling (8 explosions).
- Khotyn community: the enemy used mortars (8 explosions).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling with AGS (52 explosions), artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (22 explosions) was recorded.