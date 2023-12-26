"Batkivshchyna (Fatherland-ed.)" will not vote for law on mobilization in most recent version – Tymoshenko

The "Batkivshchyna (Fatherland-ed.) party will not vote for the law on mobilization in its most recent version. In particular, the party is unacceptable to the articles on the abolition of reservations for the disabled of the third group, teachers and students.

This was stated by the party leader Yuliia Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, mobilization in time of war is inevitable, but it must be conducted fairly, and the Ukrainian army must be technologically strengthened. To do this, the state needs to develop its own powerful military-industrial production.

In her video address, she also proposed to suspend all payments of Ukraine's external and internal debts in 2024 and to cancel salary increases for officials. At the same time, Tymoshenko proposes to use the released 650 billion hryvnias to launch a powerful domestic military-industrial production.

"We need a law on the comprehensive development of technical and scientific innovations for our own development and production of weapons. These developments already exist, but we need financial support from the state. We have to act rationally, strategically and victoriously, and not go to a dead end," Tymoshenko emphasized.

Read more: "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland" -ed.) will block signing of law on medical cannabis