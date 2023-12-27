There were 77 sailors on board of "Novocherkassk", 33 sailors are considered missing, - Russian media

On the night of the attack on the Russian large amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia, there were 77 sailors on board.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to the latest reports, 33 sailors of the Novocherkassk are missing, 19 are wounded. A 64-year-old port security officer, Nadezhda Tovshchina, was killed in the attack, and 4 other civilians were injured.

At the site of the attack, fragments of the hull and a Storm Shadow missile mounting unit were found. The ship completely burned out and sank.

The fate of the other 25 sailors from the Novocherkassk remains unknown.

As a reminder, on the night of 26 December, powerful explosions occurred in Feodosia near the port. Subsequently, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported a strike on a large Russian landing ship, the Novocherkassk.

