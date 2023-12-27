Russians are sending reinforcements to Avdiivka area all time, situation is constantly changing, - Tarnavskyi

The enemy has been storming Avdiivka for the third month, sparing no equipment and personnel, and is constantly increasing its efforts, sending "Storm-Z" and "Storm-V" units for reinforcements.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the OSGT "Tavria", said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

In the Tavria direction, the situation remains tensely difficult. The enemy intensified its actions almost along the entire battle line. The Russians seek to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and capture the territory lost by the Russians during our offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Tarnavskyi noted that Ukrainian units are constantly maneuvering since one military unit cannot hold the entire front.

"The situation is constantly changing - both positively and negatively. If it is negative, then we react as much as possible with units, parts, and directly with the means we have today," he said.

As for the surroundings of Avdiivka, Tarnavskyi stated that there is no "serious" or "not serious" situation in war.

"In Avdiivka, the enemy's efforts are concentrated in two directions. In general, the enemy's offensive is carried out in the direction of the main strike, as well as in the diversionary directions. He concentrated a large number of personnel," the brigadier general added.

Tarnavskyi said that with the number of troops that the Russian Federation gathered near Avdiivka, it could achieve greater success. But he noted that in some areas Ukrainian soldiers can leave to save the lives of fighters.

"There are subjective and objective reasons. If you stay in a clean field, there is an opportunity to take a step back or to the side somewhere to save personnel and equipment, pull them into a bag, and then destroy the enemy. And then get back to your previous position," he emphasized.